Zondo and Parnell return to Proteas for 3 match ODI series against Netherlands

Johannesburg – Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell and right-arm off-break batsman Khaya Zondo returns to action for the Proteas.

The South African cricket team will clash with Netherlands in the ODI series from 26 November to 01 December.

It is the first time that visitors play a full international series against the Proteas in South Africa, reports cricket.co.za

Two fixtures will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the last moving to the Imperial Wanderers and forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

South Africa is currently ninth on the log.

Keshav Maharaj will lead the squad of 16 while white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma and several other players are rested, following a high workload and back-to-back bubbles on national duty and in various international T20 competitions.

Parnell’s last appearance for the national team was against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, while Zondo’s was in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Paarl.

Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton receive maiden call-ups to the ODI squad, following consistently impressive performances in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic scene.

Other returns to the team include Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon and Sisanda Magala, along with ICC T20 World Cup squad members Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: “The National Selection Panel and I are excited to give this group of exciting cricketers a good go.

“These selections are part of our strategy to give opportunities and reward the good work of players in our provincial system.

“We do not take this historic tour of the Netherlands to our shores lightly.

“We are keen to showcase the talent that South Africa has and to give opportunities to players who have been patient for a long time and are raring to go.

“On behalf of the Panel, I would like to wish Keshav Maharaj, coach, Mark Boucher and the team all of the very best as they look to make inroads into the team’s campaign to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup.” – cricket.co.za

Proteas ODI squad vs Netherlands

Keshav Maharaj (captain, Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Daryn Dupavillon (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Janneman Malan (GbetsRocks), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Six Gun Grill Western Province), Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).

Netherlands tour to South Africa schedule

Friday, 26 November at 10:00 SAST:

1st ODI (CWCSL) South Africa v Netherlands, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 28 November at 10:00 SAST:

2nd ODI (CWCSL) South Africa v Netherlands, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Wednesday, 1 December at 10:00 SAST

3rd ODI (CWCSL) South Africa v Netherlands, Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg

