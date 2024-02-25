A golden opportunity to throw in youngsters

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says the time is now for him to unleash the youngsters as they prepare to take on Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup round-of-32 encounter at the FNB Stadium at 6.00pm this evening.

The likes of midfield prospect Samkelo Zwane, striker Wandile Duba, and newly promoted dribbling wizard Mfundo Vilakazi will all be in pole position to feature against Milford.

The Nedbank Cup, popularly known as the “David v Goliath” cup competition, is usually an opportunity for teams in the DStv Premiership to rotate their squads and give their fringe players some game time against lower division sides.

