Alvarez and Berlanga set for mega-cash fight in Las Vegas 

The boxing world will converge in Las Vegas for a highly anticipated match-up between exciting fighters Saul “Canelo” Alvarez – an experienced, young, intimidating and skilful Mexican boxer – and Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena in the Sin City on Saturday.

Alvarez, who holds a record of 61-2-2 (39KOs), won his first super middleweight championship in 2020 against Callum Smith. He has made four successful defences since November 2021.

The stakes will be high as Alvarez will be putting his WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight titles on the line in yet another mega-showdown of what is turning out to be an entertaining and intriguing year of boxing.

Reports from the US indicate that the 34-year-old Alvarez will earn a cool $35-million (R630-million) for the bout. The figure includes both his fight purse and additional income from broadcasting rights and sponsorships.

It is believed Berlanga will pocket in the region of $10-million (R180-million).

According to The Sporting News website, Alvarez has become the first Mexican undisputed super middleweight champion.

“It is exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically, we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event,” said Alvarez.

It is a big match for Berlanga (22-0,17 KOs), as he is hoping to rope the super-middleweight champion. Despite not having the record to show against such talented opponents such as Alverez, he is oozing confidence for the upcoming fight.

So, the “Chosen One”, as Berlanga is fondly known in the boxing scene, will be hoping to live up to his nickname and dethrone his opponent.

“At the end of the day, I’m a star myself, for real. He would fight either me or David Benavidez, or eventually retire, and I would come in and take his spot.

“I have everything. I can fight. I look good. I’m appealing. I’m Puerto Rican with an island behind me. I have the whole package, which is what you need in the sport of boxing to become a star,” he said.

Berlanga’s fight will be for WBA, WBC, WBO and the Ring Magazine Super Middleweight title. This is going to be a night for the history books, as he will be fighting for his first world title.

There will be much more at stake than just the titles.

A win for Alvarez will strengthen his position as the best fighter pound for pound in the world, while Berlanga’s victory will announce his arrival on the grand stage.

