Amajimbos to qualify for World Cup by beating Algeria’

The hard-fought 2-1 win over tournament favourites Senegal on Thursday has not only put Amajimbos in a good position to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals, but also to book a ticket to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper