Amajimbos to qualify for World Cup by beating Algeria’

The hard-fought 2-1 win over tournament favourites Senegal on Thursday has not only put Amajimbos in a good position to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals, but also to book a ticket to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November.
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- Amajimbos secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over tournament favourites Senegal on Thursday.
- The win positions Amajimbos well to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
- This victory also puts Amajimbos close to securing a spot at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar in November.
- The match was crucial in boosting Amajimbos' tournament standings and confidence.
- Further details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.