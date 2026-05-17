Sports

Amajimbos to qualify for World Cup by beating Algeria’

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Amajimbos to qualify for World Cup by beating Algeria’
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 11: Vela Khumalo, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Diski Challenge match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The hard-fought 2-1 win over tournament favourites Senegal on Thursday has not only put Amajimbos in a good position to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals, but also to book a ticket to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Amajimbos secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over tournament favourites Senegal on Thursday.
  • The win positions Amajimbos well to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.
  • This victory also puts Amajimbos close to securing a spot at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar in November.
  • The match was crucial in boosting Amajimbos' tournament standings and confidence.
  • Further details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
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