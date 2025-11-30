Amakhosi’s grit keeps their Confed Cup dream alive

Despite salvaging a hard-fought point against Zamalek yesterday, Kaizer Chiefs will head into the new year with a lot to think about and a massive task at hand if they still want to continue with their run in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi scored a late goal in stoppage time through Dillan Solomons during their 1-1 draw to keep their Confederation Cup dream intact.

Yesterday’s result means that Chiefs head into the new year in third place with one point after two matches. Their next assignment in the competition will be against bottom side Zesco United of Zambia.

The Glamour Boys have now been challenged by club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, who has admitted that they will be faced with a tight schedule ahead and they will be tested.

“I think the period when we come back in January will be the true test of where we are. So, it is very much keeping our heads on the ground and making sure that we stay focused,” Motaung said.

“We have done very well in terms of one area, which is reducing the number of goals that we concede, but now we need to make sure we convert our chances. It is a work in progress.”

Meanwhile, bringing it back to the home front, Orlando Pirates climbed above Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership standings after a comfortable 2-0 win over Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.

Pirates will now turn their focus to the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants in Polokwane on Saturday.