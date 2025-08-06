Ex-Sundowns star Page Mahlangu says Brazilians will beat Pirates in MTN8 semifinals

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Sello “Page” Mahlangu believes that the Brazilian will continue to have the upper hand against Orlando whenever the two take each other on the field.

The 59-year-old Sundowns key player of the 90s was speaking to Sunday World ahead of the Brazilians’ MTN8 two-legged semi-final match scheduled for the weekend of August 15-17 away to Orlando Pirates.

“While I respect the fact that Pirates have the highest title records in this competition, more than Sundowns, it is a fact that Sundowns have been and still are, enjoying the upper hand against the Soweto giants.

Lucky escape

“Pirates were lucky to escape with that 2-0 victory against Polokwane City in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 because most of their players in the team were compromised by new players mostly.

“Against Sundowns, it will be suicidal if Pirates are going to field the same team. Mainly based on new players as opposed to the Brazilians, who are still enjoying some good results from their regulars,” said Mahlangu.

Ironically, Mahlangu’s last professional game was against Pirates in the final match of the Bob Save final match in 1998 at the FNB Stadium. This was after the match ended with a 1-1 draw, with Sam Pam having scored for Pirates while Daniel “Mambushu” Mudau having scored for the Brazilians from a penalty spot.

The match went on to be decided on penalties that saw the Brazilians emerging 6-5 victors via the sudden death decision, which was converted by Mahlangu, sending the Sea Robbers packing.

Pirates warned

“The score was 5-5 draw, and Sundowns were given a lifeline when Pirates defender Gavin Lane sent his penalty over the crossbar, allowing us to wrap the match at our favour when I converted my penalty kick that saw us lifting the trophy,” recalled Mahlangu, who is serving his last year as a teacher at Zitikeni Secondary School in Tembisa.

“Should Sundowns’ deadly trio of, Khuliso Mudau, Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro be part of the semi-finals, then Pirates must expect a floodgate of goals against them,” he said.

