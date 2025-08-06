ASA ‘shebeen spree’ CEO suspends members who demanded accountability

The storm at Athletics South Africa (ASA) has escalated to another level, and controversial acting CEO Terrence Magogodela is right at the centre of it.

In a dramatic twist, Magogodela and his board have slapped four outspoken Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) members with precautionary suspensions. This is just days after they held a bombshell media briefing exposing alleged corruption, financial mismanagement and tender fraud within ASA.

The suspended quartet includes Dora Mngwevu, Thulani Sibisi, Keneilwe Sesing, and Ernest Maikongoa.

Called for top brass to step down

They did not hold back at the briefing at Garden Court Milpark, where they demanded accountability from ASA’s top brass.

They also called for Magogodela and President of ASA James Moloi to step down. Magogodela and Moloi were directly fingered in the damning allegations.

But instead of addressing the claims, Magogodela came out swinging. He accused the members of attacking the integrity of the association.

“You participated in a media conference despite clear directives to cancel it. You’ve brought ASA into disrepute,” read the scathing suspension letter signed off by Magogodela.

The board has now launched a so-called investigation and told the four to provide reasons why they should not be booted out. But the outcome appears to already be decided.

“Even if you respond, you’re still getting suspended,” the letter essentially says.

But the suspended members are not backing down.

Suspension rejected

“I don’t recognise this letter. He admitted using ASA credit cards in taverns. I won’t apologise for demanding accountability. It’s him who’s dragging the organisation’s name through the mud, not us,” Mngwevu fired back.

Sibisi was just as defiant: “Let him suspend me. I won’t be silenced by a man who went to parliament and confessed to abusing ASA credit cards at shebeens. If speaking the truth is a crime, then I’m guilty.”

In June, the nation watched in disbelief as Magogodela and Moloi admitted before parliament that they used ASA funds at shebeens, shisanyamas and for shopping sprees. The fallout was so severe that even the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gaytom McKenzie demanded a full forensic investigation.

Calls for Magogodela and Moloi to step down have only grown louder. But the duo remain glued to their seats.

In March, ASA made headlines for being deregistered by the CIPC due to non-compliance. A shocking fall from grace for the troubled athletics body.

Sunday World reached out to Magogodela for comment but he did not respond.

