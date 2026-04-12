ASA to soon reveal final SA relay team to represent Mzansi at Gaborone 26 event

The World Athletics Relays in Botswana are getting closer and closer, and Athletics South Africa (ASA) will on Tuesday announce the final team that will represent the country at the much-anticipated Gaborone 26 biennial event next month.

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