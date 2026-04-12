Sports

ASA to soon reveal final SA relay team to represent Mzansi at Gaborone 26 event

By Sunday World
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GUANGZHOU, CHINA - MAY 10: (L-R) Bayanda Walaza of Team South Africa, Akani Simbine of Team South Africa, Sinesipho Dambile of Team South Africa and Bradley Nkoana of Team South Africa pose for a photo after the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay during day one of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 at Guangdong Olympic Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for World Athletics)

The World Athletics Relays in Botswana are getting closer and closer, and Athletics South Africa (ASA) will on Tuesday announce the final team that will represent the country at the much-anticipated Gaborone 26 biennial event next month.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The World Athletics Relays in Botswana are getting closer and closer, and Athletics South Africa (ASA) will on Tuesday announce the final team that will represent the country at the much-anticipated Gaborone 26 biennial event next month.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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