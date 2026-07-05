Athletes, music, fashion and horse racing find common ground

The 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July came to a standstill yesterday at the Grayville Racecourse in eThekwini, with top past and present athletes gracing the glamorous premier horse racing event.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper