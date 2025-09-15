Athletes pull out of Soweto Marathon amid war over race ownership

The future of the Soweto Marathon is hanging in the balance as frustrated runners demand refunds, citing deepening confusion over who actually owns and controls the race.

The dispute involves three entities: the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT), Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd, and the recently formed Soweto Marathon Clubs, the non-profit company (NPC) established on July 22.

For decades, the iconic township race was under the custodianship of the SMT.

However, in 2023 and 2024, control shifted to Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd.

Soon after, the company faced financial difficulties, leading to the freezing of its bank accounts, which facilitated the establishment of a new organisation known as Soweto Marathon Clubs.

Athletes pulling out

To further complicate matters, Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) confirmed to Sunday World that SMT had applied to host the 2025 edition last year, securing approval for November 2.

But CGA also approved a second date, November 30, giving the NPC the go-ahead to stage the same race.

On September 12, SMT issued a fiery statement, rejecting the second date (November 30) and vowing to block any attempt to stage the race.

“I want to warn CGA, ASA, and all the clubs registering for this race: the Soweto Marathon will not take place this year, not even on November 30.

“The race will only happen over my dead body. We will not be bullied, hijacked, or robbed of the People’s Race. Over our dead bodies will imposters steal it,” said the Trust.

With this uncertainty, athletes are pulling out in large numbers.

One long-time participant, speaking anonymously, said: “I always run this race, and I’ve already paid for this year. But I want to withdraw because I’m not sure if it will happen. Even if it does, I don’t trust its legitimacy.”

Another runner echoed the same concerns:

“I paid for the 42 km, but my biggest fear is legitimacy. Between SMT, Pty, and the NPC, I don’t know who’s really staging the race. Until they resolve their issues, I’d rather take my money back.”

Administrator distances himself

Social media users have become extremely frustrated.

Ronald Rankotsana urged: “Runners should just boycott this race for the next three years.”

Sokhie added: “They’re playing with our minds. Let’s not take the risk of entering until they sort their differences.”

Luyanda States Man T wrote: “Politicians have invaded sport. They loot wherever there’s money. This race will end up like most Eastern Cape races that collapsed because of greed. They are systematically destroying the sport.

Meanwhile, Trevor Fredericks, the newly appointed administrator of CGA, distanced himself from the saga.

“I have only been in the office a week. I bear no knowledge of matters relating to the Soweto Marathon. As you know, Mr Radebe is best placed to respond.”

When approached for comment, general manager Mandla Radebe did not respond.

For now, the Soweto Marathon, once proudly called the People’s Race, is mired in uncertainty.