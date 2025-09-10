Athletics SA ‘credit card scandal’ boss James Moloi sues critic for R1m

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi has issued summons against long-standing ASA and Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) member Dora Mngwevu.

In the summons, Moloi says that Mngwevu accused him of using the ASA credit card without permission. As a result, he is demanding R1-million in damages from her.

The legal papers read in part: “On 28 July 2025, the plaintiff convened a press conference and/or a media briefing under the guise of a concerned member and an erstwhile member of the board of directors of Athletics South Africa.

Malicious, false, and defamatory

“In the said media briefing, which was directed at members of the media and the general public, the defendant made malicious, false, and defamatory statements about the plaintiff.

“The defendant maliciously, falsely, and in a defamatory manner alleged that the plaintiff had misused the credit card of Athletics South Africa by purchasing alcohol and women’s clothing at a Foschini store. The defendant was not speaking under any authority. Nor was the defendant guided by any proof or audit outcome that could have possibly proven or supported such claims.”

Moloi further justified his spending, arguing that ASA’s policies allow him to entertain clients.

“The Credit Card Policy of Athletics South Africa makes provision for the plaintiff, in his capacity as the President of Athletics South Africa, and for other senior executives of Athletics South Africa, to entertain clients. The policy does not limit or state any prohibited places or areas for meeting clients.”

He added that Mngwevu failed to “demonstrate the identity of the people for whom the plaintiff allegedly bought alcohol using the ASA credit card. And whether such people were clients or not.”

Personal vendetta

According to Moloi, Mngwevu’s actions are motivated by a long-standing personal vendetta against him. The vendetta dates back to 2021.

“On 28 February 2021, the defendant made numerous threats to the plaintiff, demanding that he resign from his position as President of Athletics South Africa. Failing that, the defendant threatened to reveal information about the plaintiff that would spare neither him nor his family,” the court papers state.

Moloi claims he has suffered damages, harm, and injury to his reputation, both personally and as ASA president.

He is demanding “R1-million for harm and injury resulting from the defamation of the plaintiff’s character. Occasioned by the malicious, false, and defamatory statements made by the defendant. With a 10% interest,” according to the summons.On June 17, Moloi and ASA acting CEO Terrence Magogodela admitted to Parliament that they used the ASA credit card in shebeens while entertaining “clients”.

Bank statemen ts also revealed that the ASA credit card was used during the holidays. It was used at various stores, including Foschini. As a result, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and Parliament ordered a forensic investigation.

This prompted provinces to write to ASA, calling for Moloi and Magogodela to step down. However, they refused.

Refused to step down

In response, Mngwevu and other ASA members held a media briefing. Again they demanded accountability and called for Moloi and Magogodela to step down. The pair refused again. But this time around they suspended Mngwevu and other ASA members.

When contacted, Mngwevu confirmed that she had received the summons but declined to comment further.

“The matter is sub judice; therefore, I cannot comment on it,” she said before hanging up.

Questions were also sent to Moloi, but he did not respond.