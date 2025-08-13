Athletics SA suspends members questioning shebeen credit card scandal

In a dramatic escalation within South African athletics, Athletics South Africa (ASA) has suspended five members of Central Gauteng Athletics amid allegations of mismanagement and calls for greater accountability.

The five members are Ernest Moikangoa, Keinelwe Sesing, Dora Mngwevu, Mfuneko Joko, and Thulani Sibisi.

At the heart of their suspension is alleged mismanagement of the ASA credit card by ASA president James Moloi and acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.

The two admitted in parliament recently that they used the organisation’s credit card at shebeens and clothing stores.

As a result, the suspended members are demanding that Moloi and Magogodela vacate their offices.

The five were first placed on precautionary suspension and asked to explain why they should not be removed.

However, Magogodela made it clear that their explanations would not matter, stating that the suspension was inevitable.

Explosive media briefing planned

Letters of suspension read in part: “We refer to our letter dated 01 August 2025 wherein you were requested to provide reasons why you should not be suspended.

“You have failed to make any representations in that regard, and as such, this letter constitutes formal notification of your suspension.

“I am writing to inform you of your immediate suspension from all activities of Central Gauteng Athletics and, by implication, all involvement associated with Athletics South Africa.

“You will be informed in due course of the disciplinary enquiry that will be convened in respect of your conduct, and you must make yourself available to cooperate with the investigation.”

However, the suspended members remain resolute. They are planning another explosive media briefing, scheduled for August 14, at Garden Court Milpark.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mngwevu did not hold back.

“Magogodela is clearly starting a fight, and we’ll bring it right to his doorstep. He’s the last person who should be suspending members. He’s never been a sportsman.

“He stole Lotto funds, admitted it, and paid it back, but now he’s implicated in ASA mismanagement. He’s trying to silence us, but he’s got another thing coming. We’ll expose even more rot at ASA.”

Payment made to the SIU

Magogodela’s tenure at the helm of ASA has attracted controversy.

In 2018, while serving as ASA’s finance manager, he was implicated in a scandal involving an R3-million payment from the Make Me Movement, a non-profit organisation that misused National Lotteries Commission funds intended for a rural cycling project.

Magogodela later admitted to using part of these funds for personal expenses, including legal and transfer fees for purchasing a home.

In April 2024, he repaid R388 733.05 to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), though the possibility of future legal action remains.

Sunday World approached ASA for a comment, but Magogodela had not responded by the time of publication.

