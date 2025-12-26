Bafana and Egypt to offer a Boxing Day feast of football

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations festival moves to a dazzling Boxing Day stage in Agadir, where the top acts in Group B — Bafana Bafana and the Pharaohs of Egypt — go head-to-head in a match that could secure their spot in the knockout rounds.

With memories of a famous South African upset in 2019 still fresh, this clash is more than just three points. It’s a chance for redemption for Egypt and a statement of intent from Bafana.

Joint Group B leaders

South Africa and Egypt are joint Group B leaders with three points apiece following their hard-fought 2-1 opening match victories on Monday night.

Bafana beat Angola in a pulsating encounter at the Stade de Marrakesh, thanks to goals from Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster.

Egypt also had to dig deep against a stubborn Zimbabwe side. English Premier League stars Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah were both on target for the Pharaohs, to ensure that they snatched all three points at the death.

Now, both Bafana and the Pharaohs will strive for victory in their upcoming match in Agadir at the Stade de Adrar. Securing three points would guarantee their safe progression to the knockout stages.

The last time the two sides met was at the 2019 Afcon. There, Bafana stunned the Egyptians in front of their home fans and knocked them out of the tournament in the last 16.

Home ground defeat

Thembinkosi Lorch’s solitary 85th-minute goal was the decisive factor. This was following a strong sequence of play between Bongani Zungu and Lebo Mothiba, who provided Lorch with a well-weighted pass. And it allowed the current Wydad Athletic Club star to confidently place the ball in the back of the net and silence a crowd of about 80,000 people in Cairo.

Egypt remains the most decorated nation with seven Afcon titles. However, they have since been experiencing a heavy drought, having won their last Afcon in 2010.

For Bafana it has been much worse, as they still look back to the class of 1996. Bafana did, though, come close at the last edition, when they clinched a bronze medal in Ivory Coast.

The two teams have been dubbed among the favourites to lift the prestigious Afcon trophy., And their battle for African supremacy will start on Boxing Day.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 5pm (SA Time).

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content