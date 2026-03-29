Sports

Bafana are better than at Afcon ahead of the World Cup – Broos

By Sunday World
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DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 27: Oswin Appollis of South Africa during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana showed glimpses of their quality, flair, flamboyance, and what people can expect from them in June at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the Americas. Yes, their performance against Panama on Friday night had two or three moments that could cost them on a big stage like the World Cup if they persist, but their overall display was promising and on the right track.

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