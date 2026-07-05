Bafana Bafana player ratings after rewriting history books at the 2026 World Cup

With Bafana Bafana landing safely back home following what was a historic and successful appearance at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in America, we take a close look at the performance of all the individual players who featured in the competition and rate them out of 10 points.

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