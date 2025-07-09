Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane: ‘Team effort will help through Wafcon’

Banyana Banyana defender, Bambanani Mbane, has credited her accolade as the Player of the Match during their 2-0 triumph over Ghana in the opening match of the Women’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). She said it serves as a powerful impetus to elevate her performance in the forthcoming fixtures of this prestigious continental tournament.

The South African team, reigning champions of Wafcon — a title they clinched in 2022 —believes that their success against Ghana on Monday night at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco, will invigorate their pursuit of victory in their subsequent match.

“My designation as the Player of the Match was met with exhilaration. And I attribute that entirely to the collective effort of the team. I was not anticipating such recognition. But that is the nature of the game, and it is all thanks to my teammates,” she expressed.

“While I would be remiss to single out individuals, I must acknowledge that players such as Jermaine Seoposenwe and Ayanda Dlamini performed exceptionally well in that match,” stated the Mamelodi Sundowns women’s team defender.

“The victory against Ghana was not as straightforward as it may have appeared. They exerted considerable pressure on us. Nevertheless, we are grateful that we emerged victorious in the end. This win is significant as it will alleviate the pressure we face in our upcoming match against Tanzania.”

Banyana will confront Tanzania in their second match on Friday. The final Group C encounter against Mali is scheduled for July 14.

For context, Tanzania suffered a narrow defeat, losing 1-0 to Mali. And Banyana should anticipate a formidable challenge against them.

The two teams that secure the top two positions in the group stages will advance to the next round of the competition.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content