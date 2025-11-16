Banyana coach Desiree Ellis finally gets her long-awaited contract

The South African Football Association (Safa) has succumbed to public outcry and pressure from Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe and renewed Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis’s contract.

Sunday World has it on good authority that Ellis has finally put pen to paper after protracted negotiations between her and Safa. She had been operating without a formal contract, working on a month-to-month basis after her last contract expired after the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in July 2022.

According to high-placed sources in the football governing body, the Wafcon-winning coach finally signed on the dotted line on Wednesday.

The two parties had reached a deadlock, which resulted in Ellis sitting out the two home and away 2026 Wafcon qualifying matches against DR Congo last month. Banyana assistant coach Thinasonke Mbuli was in charge of the team that secured a spot in next year’s Wafcon.

During the series of negotiations and the stalemate, there were rumours in the Safa corridors that the national association was considering parting ways with Ellis and replacing her with juniors’ coach and TV analyst Simphiwe “Shorty” Dludlu as head coach.

Last week, Mabe had expressed her concern regarding Ellis’ stalemate with Safa. “I have not had an opportunity to have a meeting with Safa the last time we attempted to have a meeting, they were not available. But they did communicate that as soon as they are available, we will have that meeting,” said Mabe

“Coach Desiree being in limbo was bothering me a lot. Coach Desiree has been there; she has won a major tournament for us, and the girls have never disappointed when they worked with her. To be honest, compared to Bafana, women’s soccer has done exceptionally well.

“I wanted her situation resolved quickly, no one wants to operate and work with uncertainty, especially if you are a coach – that kills the morale of the players as well. If the coach is not happy, there’s no way that players can be happy, she added”

Safa national executive committee member Gladwyn White had also written to Sascoc to intervene on the coach Ellis issue for what he called systematic abuse of coaches.

White copied sports minister Gayton McKenzie, Mabe, parliamentary portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture chairperson (Joe McGluwa) and also Safa NEC members.

Said White in his letter to Sascoc’s president Barry Hendricks: “Ellis worked over one year without contract; was offered poverty-stricken remuneration despite NEC unanimous approval of proper appointment; that Banyana Banyana travelled to the first 2026 Wafcon qualifier without a coach or head of delegation; that it required intervention by deputy minister Peace Mabe to prevent constructive dismissal, and lastly, condemnation by the ANC’s first deputy secretary (Nomvula Mokonyane) to force Safa accountability.”

McKenzie announced that the sports ministry will pay R9.5-million to various national teams that have been performing well, including Banyana.

He said that Banyana, the women’s rugby and cricket teams will get R1-million each.

“We are not only giving Banyana money, but it is also a token of appreciation to say all women teams that qualified for major tournaments, we say thank you; we see your work; we appreciate you and we know your struggles,” said Mabe.

“We will be giving all national teams that have qualified for world cups. Any team that can win, will qualify for R2-million.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content