Banyana to fight Tanzania for Olympic spot

Having missed out on the Olympics four years ago, Banyana Banyana will be on a mission to set one foot into the upcoming 2024 Olympics that will be held in France when they tackle Tanzania in a double header for a spot in the last round of qualifiers.

Banyana will take a short trip to Dar es Salaam to lock horns with Tanzania in their first leg third round encounter at the Azam Complex Stadium on Friday afternoon at 3pm.

Coach Desiree Ellis is set to announce her final squad for the crucial home and away fixtures tomorrow morning.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content