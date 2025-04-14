Bavuma has his sights on Test finale at Lord’s despite injury 

Despite recent developments of another possible injury blow, Proteas Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma says he has set his sights on the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and hopes that they can finally lift a maiden international trophy.

South Africa will face old foes Australia in the much-anticipated Test Championship final at Lord’s in England on 11-15 June.

“There’s a lot of excitement to it. We haven’t been together as a team for a while, but the conversations are happening between me, the coach, and the rest of the staff, trying to put in whatever plans that we need to,” Bavuma exclusively told Sunday World.

However, the 34-year-old may not be fit for the WTC after being reported to have suffered yet another elbow injury. The injury is said to have forced him out of the Cricket SA 4-Day Series Division 1 final this week.

The injury on his left elbow has been recurring after he first fractured it in 2022.

Despite that setback, the right-hand batsman who recently had the St Davids High School cricket ground named after him, has since emphasised the importance of winning the WTC trophy.

“It will be massive for us to win this trophy. I think it’s a lot more important than any other trophy or any other tournament. But like I’ve always promised, we’ll put our best foot forward and we’ll make sure that we’re on the right side of that result.”

