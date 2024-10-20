Sports

Black Leopards taken to court over failure to pay for a Mercedes-Benz

By Ngwako Malatji
Black Leopards owner David Thidiela
THOHOYANDOU, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 16: David Thidiela owner of Black Leopards after the National First Division, Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Platinum Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 16, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been dragged into a nasty legal showdown between his club and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services after the team failed to pay for the instalment of the vehicle whose sale agreement he has signed.

Mercedes Benz Financial Services has applied for a court order to force Black Leopards to hand over the vehicle after the Limpopo-based outfit struggled to keep up with its monthly instalments.

In the application submitted to the Johannesburg High Court last week, Mercedes-Benz lawyers, Strauss Daly Incorporated, said the first division club, represented by Thidiela as the outfit’s director, received a loan of more than R1-million from the company to purchase the vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz C200 on January 24, 2019.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.