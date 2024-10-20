Black Leopards taken to court over failure to pay for a Mercedes-Benz

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has been dragged into a nasty legal showdown between his club and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services after the team failed to pay for the instalment of the vehicle whose sale agreement he has signed.

Mercedes Benz Financial Services has applied for a court order to force Black Leopards to hand over the vehicle after the Limpopo-based outfit struggled to keep up with its monthly instalments.

In the application submitted to the Johannesburg High Court last week, Mercedes-Benz lawyers, Strauss Daly Incorporated, said the first division club, represented by Thidiela as the outfit’s director, received a loan of more than R1-million from the company to purchase the vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz C200 on January 24, 2019.

