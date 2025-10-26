Booze, lack of professionalism a problem in SA soccer, says Broos

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos has set the cat among the pigeons by suggesting that booze, overweight and a lack of professionalism among SA players are to blame for the dwindling numbers of locals making it in the big European leagues.

The 73-year-old, who has qualified South Africa for the Fifa World Cup next year and has won the hearts of South Africans with his approach and vision, dropped the bombshell in a candid interview with Sunday World this week.

“It’s a professional attitude, and I know there is a little problem here, but not with all South African players; some love to drink their beer. I will say it like that, this is not professional, I am very sorry. If you drink beer after you qualify for a World Cup, it is okay, but during the week, you need that attitude to perform. And when you come to Europe, they do not accept that. And when they see that you cannot adapt to that attitude, they kick you away,” he said.

In the interview, in which he touched on a variety of issues, Broos said that some South African players are a heaving mass of lard.

“In Europe; it is not easy. There’s a certain discipline and a certain attitude [required], and when you do not have it, you do not succeed.

“I think South African players can learn a lot about professional attitude. It’s not enough to go to training and then things are done,” said Broos.

“Your job still goes on after training.

“I was surprised the first time when I came here to see overweight players, professional players. How can you get overweight? When you are playing in Europe, you cannot perform; it is not possible. Sometimes here, they are one of the best players in the team – and I say that this is not possible.

“There’s a certain discipline and attitude you need. And having the chance, and I think that in the last 10 years, because when I see the 2010 selection of SA players, there were, I think, 10 or 11 players who played in Europe. So, maybe the life here for the players is sometimes too easy.”

Broos said he wished to see more South African players competing with the best in European leagues. However, he said, a lack of professionalism is limiting their prospects, unlike players from countries such as Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Broos addressed the issues about a loaded fixture programme: “It’s not like in Europe they do not have overloaded programmes – yes, but to perform in such a programme you need discipline, you need a professional attitude, otherwise it becomes an overloaded programme.

So, maybe the players can show themselves in the Afcon and the World Cup; maybe they can get a chance to go to Europe. This is what they need to do; otherwise they will not succeed.”

He also recommended his assistant Helman Mkhalele to step into his shoes when he retires after the World Cup. Broos also touched on his plans regarding the coming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco in December.

Broos led South Africa to their first World Cup appearance in 15 years after an arduous qualifying campaign that saw them book their ticket on the very last day of the group stages.

In the next two months, players will be jostling for a place in the final Afcon squad, and after that, in June, places will be up for grabs for the World Cup.

