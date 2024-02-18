Broos: My friend Mkhalele is the brains behind Bafana’s success

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has sung praises for his assistant Helman Mkhalele, saying that the SA football legend is the brains behind the success of the national team.

Broos did not want to take all the credit for the team’s success, and according to him, the former Bafana and Orlando Pirates flying winger is one of the unsung heroes in the team, who contributed immensely to Bafana’s upsurge, which resulted in the team winning bronze and alsocharming the African continent.

“Helman knows SA football two times better than I do. When I started as a coach here, I needed to get players for a friendly game – Helman chose the team because I did not know who I had to take,” Broos revealed.

