Sports

Broos to name his final Bafana squad to represent Mzansi at World Cup

By Sunday World
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Broos wishes for Bucs to get eliminated in the Carling Knockout
Hugo Broospo / Zamani Makautsi (Zakes Photography)

The wait for the final Bafana Bafana 2026 Fifa World Cup squad is almost over, as coach Hugo Broos will be unveiling his final squad on Wednesday at the Union Buildings in Tshwane – just two days before their warm-up game against Central American side Nicaragua at the Orlando Stadium.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The wait for the final Bafana Bafana 2026 Fifa World Cup squad is almost over, as coach Hugo Broos will be unveiling his final squad on Wednesday at the Union Buildings in Tshwane – just two days before their warm-up game against Central American side Nicaragua at the Orlando Stadium.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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