Broos to name his final Bafana squad to represent Mzansi at World Cup

The wait for the final Bafana Bafana 2026 Fifa World Cup squad is almost over, as coach Hugo Broos will be unveiling his final squad on Wednesday at the Union Buildings in Tshwane – just two days before their warm-up game against Central American side Nicaragua at the Orlando Stadium.

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