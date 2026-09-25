Bumper sporting weekend as Bafana, Boks and Proteas get down to action

It will be a major sporting weekend for sports lovers when South Africa’s three biggest national teams take to the field in crucial international encounters on Saturday and Sunday.

Bafana Bafana, Proteas (cricket) and the Springboks will be involved in tough matches starting on Saturday, when Bafana will host Guinea in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at the Orlando Stadium at 3:00pm.

Then on Sunday, the Proteas cricket national team will face off against Australia in the second ODI match at the Wanderers Stadium. The first ball will be bowled at 10am.

It does not end there on Sunday, and the rugby world champions, the Springboks will exchange sweat with the Wallabies of Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth at 12pm (SA time).

READ: Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane not fazed by Guinea’s big-name players

Mosimane era begins for Bafana

To get things underway, Bafana, who are under new management, with the well-travelled Pitso Mosimane now in charge as new head coach, will want to impress as the team seeks to book a place in next year’s Afcon tournament, which will be co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Mosimane will be under pressure to continue from where his predecessor Hugo Broos left off, when he not only guided the South Africans to the Fifa World Cup after a 16-year absence, but also took the team to the knockout stages.

They rewrote history books when they qualified for the World Cup second round for the first time ever. It will be Bafana’s first match after the World Cup, and Mosimane will be under tremendous pressure to start on a high note.

Proteas aim to build on momentum

On Sunday, the Proteas will want to continue with their amazing spirit from the first ODI match on Thursday. The Proteas are still basking in glory after their amazing fighting spirit, both in their innings and when victory looked a distant prospect after Australia’s destructive start in Kingsmead in Durban on Heritage Day. South Africa’s spinners were the big stars as they secured a dramatic victory by 67 runs. So, it will be back to square one for the two sides at the Bull Ring, the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday morning.

READ: Thank you, Rassie, Springboks and Siya

Springboks look to extend dominance

On the rugby front, where Boks have established themselves as the best team in the world, they will be looking to add the Wallabies to their hit list in Sunday’s one-off test match in Perth.

The Australians will be looking to end the Boks’ party and will obviously have a lot to gain from the game as it is No 7 playing against No 1, with the Boks riding the crest of a wave after winning the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks.

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