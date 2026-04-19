Sports

Cardoso hoping to be a third-time lucky in Champions League final

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 18: Brayan León of Mamelodi Sundowns and Hamza Jelassi of Esperance Tunis during the 2nd leg of the CAF Championship League semi-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will get another shot at leading the Premier Soccer League champions to CAF Champions League glory, after booking a place in the final, not once or twice, but for the third consecutive time.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will get another shot at leading the Premier Soccer League champions to CAF Champions League glory, after booking a place in the final, not once or twice, but for the third consecutive time.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments