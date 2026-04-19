Cardoso hoping to be a third-time lucky in Champions League final

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will get another shot at leading the Premier Soccer League champions to CAF Champions League glory, after booking a place in the final, not once or twice, but for the third consecutive time.

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