Cardoso returns to old stomping ground

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will once again be returning to his former club and old stomping ground in Tunis, where they will be facing Esperance de Tunis in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg tonight at 9pm in Rades.

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