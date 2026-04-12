Sports

Cardoso returns to old stomping ground

By Sunday World
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 03: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso jokes with Captain Themba Zwane during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 03, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will once again be returning to his former club and old stomping ground in Tunis, where they will be facing Esperance de Tunis in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg tonight at 9pm in Rades.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will once again be returning to his former club and old stomping ground in Tunis, where they will be facing Esperance de Tunis in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg tonight at 9pm in Rades.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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