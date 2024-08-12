Caster Semenya slams IOC and backs Algerian boxer 

Former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya, who faced a lot of backlash and gender harassment, is backing female boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, who experienced the same persecution at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Khelif easily won her first two fights at the Olympics and one of her opponents, Angela Carini of Italy, tearfully threw in the white towel just after 46 seconds, crying that Khelifa’s punches were too powerful for her. This sparked a lot of outcry and controversy.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin were disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) last year over what it said were failed eligibility tests. The IBA has been banished from the Olympics.

The 33-year-old Semenya has faced her own battles after being born with differences of sexual development, leaving her with elevated testosterone, muscle mass and strength.

According to World Athletics, Semenya is not permitted to compete in track events without taking gender hormone treatment to reduce her testosterone level. She has refused to do so and has taken them to courts.

There has been a social media outcry in SA, with users questioning why the two boxers were allowed to participate in the Olympics when Semenya was barred from running.

The IOC has backed the two boxers, casting doubts on the veracity of the IBA’s gender eligibility tests that found they had XY chromosomes.

“Imane is a great boxer and people always criticise when someone is doing well, people always talk then. When she wasn’t winning, everyone was quiet,” Semenya told SportsBoom.com.

“But the IOC’s policy and constitution should not contradict each other. Sport is for all people and the constitution says no to discrimination. But the minute they allowed women to be disgraced, it confuses us.

“If sport is for all, then why does the big governing body allow this sort of thing to happen? They should stand their ground and lead by example.

“It’s about quality leadership that safeguards, protects and respects women.

“What happened at the Olympics now is not what happened in my space.

“Each organisation has its own policy, boxing has its own and athletics has its own.

“It’s not about what I want, but about principles of life. My views are not about me because I have ventured more into coaching now,

“I stopped running seriously in 2022. I have kids now and I want to spend more time at home,” Semenya added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content