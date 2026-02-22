Billboard
Sports

Chiefs fans’ silence on Kaze, Youssef rather weird

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Kaizer Chiefs host Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs will now turn their focus on the league and CAF Confederations Cup for silverware this season. / Gallo Images

I think most of the clubs lost the plot the minute they started listening to influencers,
supporters, and social media instructions and outbursts. Two years ago, the fickle Kaizer
Chiefs caused an uproar, and one could swear that the unrelenting fans were going to burn
down Mount Naturena if they did not have their way or if the club bosses did not sign Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Leave a Reply

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 