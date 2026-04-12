Chiefs looking to rub salt in Galaxy’s wound as they gun for third spot

It will be a battle of the red-hot versus the insipid when a rejuvenated and energised Kaizer Chiefs will face the beleaguered and out-of-sorts TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.
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- Kaizer Chiefs will face TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.
- Chiefs are described as rejuvenated and energised.
- TS Galaxy are characterized as beleaguered and out-of-sorts.
- The match is framed as a battle between a strong, red-hot team and a struggling side.
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