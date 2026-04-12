Sports

Chiefs looking to rub salt in Galaxy’s wound as they gun for third spot

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 04: Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at DHL Cape Town Stadium on February 04, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

It will be a battle of the red-hot versus the insipid when a rejuvenated and energised Kaizer Chiefs will face the beleaguered and out-of-sorts TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Kaizer Chiefs will face TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium this afternoon.
  • Chiefs are described as rejuvenated and energised.
  • TS Galaxy are characterized as beleaguered and out-of-sorts.
  • The match is framed as a battle between a strong, red-hot team and a struggling side.
  • Full story available in the Sunday World e-edition via the provided link.
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