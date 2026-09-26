Orlando celebrates their own as Pitso Mosimane leads Bafana once again

The day all South African football-loving fans have been waiting for is finally here, as coach Pitso Mosimane will finally lead Bafana Bafana for the first time after 14 years.

Bafana host Guinea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Orlando Stadium this afternoon.

Mosimane probably would not have asked for a better start to his new life at Bafana, as it will be at a venue and ground that he is familiar with in Orlando.

The renowned three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach played his first professional game as a footballer at the old Orlando Stadium with Jomo Cosmos.

Mosimane also grew up in Phefeni, Orlando, and Sunday World got an opportunity to tour around his childhood neighbourhood ahead of the game, just to see, hear, and feel the atmosphere in the streets of Orlando ahead of the game.

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“Pitso partly grew up here [in Phefeni]; he would visit from Kagiso until he permanently moved to this side,” said the resident, who did not want to disclose his name.

“We started playing soccer together at the Phefeni Station. Every time they saw Pitso and I come, they would be scared because we were good left-footed players.

“I shared a lot of moments and memories with Pitso and I am proud of him. He has achieved a lot as a person, player, and coach.

“So, we are proud to see him return as the Bafana Bafana coach and having his opening game here at home in Orlando,” he added.

Mosimane brings wealth of experience and pedigree in his second stint as the Bafana boss, boasting around 21 major trophies at club level – locally and abroad.

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The 62-year-old will hope that his winning mentality and omen will rub off on the national team players, who have visibly received him positively, judging from their body language and demeanour in training.

“We have high expectations as players, the coach [Mosimane] has high expectations, and the relationship is good,” said Bafana captain Ronwen Williams during a press conference on Friday.

“We are all looking forward to the same thing, which is what we can achieve. We have come a long way and climbed the ladder, but now we must take it further; there are more steps to be climbed.

“That is what the coach emphasised this week. Can we be a bit better? Can we achieve more? That is the energy and spirit around the camp,” Williams added.

The game will get underway at 3:00pm.

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