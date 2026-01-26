Comrades legend Johannes Mosehla crowned Limpopo Sport Star of the Year

Veteran long-distance runner Johannes Maros Mosehla’s extraordinary sporting journey was at the weekend formally honoured on home soil when he was crowned Sport Star of the Year at the prestigious Limpopo Sport and Recreation Awards held in Polokwane.

The 83-year-old endurance icon was the standout figure of the evening, with the accolade recognising not only his achievements over the past year but also a career that has redefined age, resilience, and human limits in sport.

Mosehla made history in the Comrades Marathon by breaking his record as the oldest finisher, finishing in 11 hours, 47 minutes, and 27 seconds, just over 12 minutes ahead of the official cut-off.

The feat came a year after he became the oldest finisher at the age of 81 in 2023, surpassing the long-standing record held by legendary five-time winner Wally Hayward, who completed the race at 80 in 1989.

Although he did not take part in 2024’s race, Mosehla’s return and record-breaking finish further cemented his status as one of the most inspirational figures in South African athletics.

Octogenarian walks away with R100K