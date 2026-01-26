Comrades legend Johannes Mosehla crowned Limpopo Sport Star of the Year

Veteran long-distance runner Johannes Maros Mosehla’s extraordinary sporting journey was at the weekend formally honoured on home soil when he was crowned Sport Star of the Year at the prestigious Limpopo Sport and Recreation Awards held in Polokwane.
The 83-year-old endurance icon was the standout figure of the evening, with the accolade recognising not only his achievements over the past year but also a career that has redefined age, resilience, and human limits in sport.
Mosehla made history in the Comrades Marathon by breaking his record as the oldest finisher, finishing in 11 hours, 47 minutes, and 27 seconds, just over 12 minutes ahead of the official cut-off.
The feat came a year after he became the oldest finisher at the age of 81 in 2023, surpassing the long-standing record held by legendary five-time winner Wally Hayward, who completed the race at 80 in 1989.
Although he did not take part in 2024’s race, Mosehla’s return and record-breaking finish further cemented his status as one of the most inspirational figures in South African athletics.
Octogenarian walks away with R100K
The record-breaking octogenarian road runner was first honoured in July for his contribution and bestowed with the Devoted Citizen Mzila Endurance Leader Award for being the oldest person to finish the Comrades Marathon.
Devoted Citizen presented the 83-year-old pensioner with a trophy and R100 000 in prize money.
The latter is a civil society non-government organisation that falls under the auspices of the Hope Restoration Ministries by Rev. Chris Mathebula.
Saturday’s awards ceremony, hosted by Limpopo MEC for sport, arts and culture Funani Maseko, celebrated excellence across sporting codes in the province, honouring athletes, teams, and administrators who have excelled and contributed to sport development.
Alongside Mosehla’s crowning moment, Limpopo table tennis was named team of the year, recognising consistent performances and sustained growth within the province.
Mandla Mashimbi received the Coach of the Year award, while Limpopo fencing walked away with the Provincial Federation of the Year award.
Catalyst for social cohesion
In the individual categories, Rahul van Manen was named Sportsman of the Year, Masala Makatu claimed Sportsman of the Year with a Disability, and Emily Mathosa was crowned Sportswoman of the Year, with Sherlyl James receiving the disability category honour. Tebogo Mahanyele was recognised as Technical Official of the Year.
Youth development featured prominently, with Maunatlala Tercia Mokgadi named Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year, while the Limpopo Jukskei Federation secured the Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year award.
Behind-the-scenes contributors were also acknowledged, with Khomotso Masubelele honoured as Sport Administrator of the Year, the Kho-Kho Federation named Recreation Body of the Year, Philip Maeta winning Sport Visual Journalist of the Year, Makgabo Nathaniel Kubyane receiving Sports Media Journalist of the Year, and Mohale Moses recognised as Sport Volunteer of the Year.
The ceremony brought together athletes, coaches, administrators, sponsors, and key stakeholders, reinforcing the provincial government’s commitment to sport as a catalyst for social cohesion, youth development, and nation-building.