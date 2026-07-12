Comrades Marathon, KZN Athletics at loggerheads over hosting 2027

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has been given until tomorrow to pay the levy it owes to the KZN Athletics Association for the 2026 race or face the brunt of having the 2027 fixture list released without its race on the calendar.

How this will impact the centenary race scheduled for June 13 next year was not immediately evident. However, indications are that the two bodies will have to find common ground or the 100th running of the world’s most famous ultra marathon could be in jeopardy. In a meeting between the two warring parties in the presence of Athletics South Africa (ASA) in Durban on Friday, the KZNA, which was in the process of issuing the CMA with a summons to pay the levies for this year’s race, gave the Comrades organisers until Monday because they will be releasing the fixtures on Tuesday.

The bone of contention between the two is the CMA’s insistence that it does not belong to the provincial governing body – having terminated its membership – and should thus not be made to pay levies.

However, the KZNA is arguing that this year’s race was sanctioned based on a contract signed last year when the CMA was its member. In any case, the KZNA further argues, there is no way anyone can organise a race in the province without their permission as they are custodians of the sport in the area.