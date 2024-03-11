De Sa back in SA and ready for a PSL coaching job 

Former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits coach Roger de Sa is back in the country after a three-year sojourn in the Arab world and says he is ready and available to take up a job in the PSL.

Kaizer Chiefs are searching for a coach and asked if he would avail himself should the Amakhosi bosses come knocking on his door, the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper said he would not hesitate because he misses the smell of grass and running along the touchline.

De Sa, who has now worked as an assistant coach for five national teams, is happy to be back home and to spend time with his family and friends. De Sa’s first stint at international level was with Bafana Bafana where he served as assistant coach to the late Styles Phumo. He then worked as Carlos Queiroz’s assistant when they coached the star-studded Portugal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Queiroz again roped in De Sa when the former was appointed to lead The Pharaohs of Egypt three years ago. The two coaches, who were both born in Mozambique, led Egypt to the final of the 2021 Afcon where they lost to Senegal via penalty kicks.

Their next move was in Iran where they took the country to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After an impressive showing with Iran, they then crossed the Persian Gulf to take over the Qatar national team.

At club level, besides Pirates and Wits, De Sa also coached the defunct Ajax Cape Town, Santos and Platinum Stars. He led Pirates to the final of the 2013 Caf Champions League where they lost to Egypt’s Al Ahly.

“I am ready and available for any team that needs my services – even if it’s Chiefs.

“I have been back home since January, and I miss the smell of grass and being on the touchlines. I am open to coaching any club, even if it’s a primary school. I just want to get back to action,” he told Sunday World.

“It is not about money – money is not a problem for me. Even if I don’t work for the rest of my life, I will be okay because the three years I spent in the Middle East were good. It gave my career a big boost and it was a wonderful experience. I learnt so much and I am just waiting for the next chapter in my life – and I do not know what’s on the cards.” Asked about what happened with the Qatar national team job, De Sa said that there were big disagreements with the sheiks (the rulers).

“I think Carlos disagreed and fought with the sheiks. That made the sheiks angry, and they terminated our contract. I have not received any offers yet. I am keen on anything that excites and motivates me.

“I spent the last three years in the Middle East but there’s no place like home. I have now worked in five countries and three continents, and that is great for my career. I will see who is interested in me and I will take it from there,” added the 59-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows shot-stopper.