De Sa in talks to join Ghana team at 2026 World Cup

South Africa is likely to have another representative at this year’s Fifa World Cup in the form of coach Roger de Sa, who is finalising talks to become the Ghana national team assistant coach.
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- South African coach Roger de Sa is in advanced negotiations to become assistant coach of the Ghana national football team.
- If finalized, de Sa will represent South Africa at the upcoming FIFA World Cup through his coaching role.
- This would add to South Africa’s presence at the tournament beyond just the players.
- The deal is still being finalized, with official confirmation pending.
- More details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.