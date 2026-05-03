Downs aim to stretch lead and edge closer to another title

The clock is winding down, and the Betway Premiership has reached a final stretch, with four games remaining until the end of what has been an exciting season in the two-horse league title race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

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