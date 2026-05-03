Sports

Downs aim to stretch lead and edge closer to another title

By Sunday World
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Kamogelo Sebelebele will be key for Orlando Pirates against Usuthu on Saturday. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The clock is winding down, and the Betway Premiership has reached a final stretch, with four games remaining until the end of what has been an exciting season in the two-horse league title race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

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  • The Betway Premiership season is nearing its conclusion with only four games left.
  • The league title race is a close contest primarily between two teams: Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
  • The competition has been described as an exciting two-horse race.
  • The final stretch of matches will decide the ultimate league champion.
  • Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
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