Sports

Downs’ Denis Onyango sitting squarely in a league of his own

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango has won 21 trophies over 20 years

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who is the most successful player in the history of the PSL by far, says his arrival in Mzansi, in 2006, happened by sheer coincidence.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran goalkeeper, is the most successful player in PSL history.
  • Onyango revealed that his move to South Africa (Mzansi) in 2006 was purely by chance.
  • The full story is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Readers can access the complete article by purchasing the e-edition via Magzter.
  • Additional video content related to the story is available on the Sunday World YouTube channel.
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments