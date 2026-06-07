Downs’ Denis Onyango sitting squarely in a league of his own

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who is the most successful player in the history of the PSL by far, says his arrival in Mzansi, in 2006, happened by sheer coincidence.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran goalkeeper, is the most successful player in PSL history.
- Onyango revealed that his move to South Africa (Mzansi) in 2006 was purely by chance.
- The full story is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
- Readers can access the complete article by purchasing the e-edition via Magzter.
- Additional video content related to the story is available on the Sunday World YouTube channel.