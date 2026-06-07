Downs’ Denis Onyango sitting squarely in a league of his own

Mamelodi Sundowns’ veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who is the most successful player in the history of the PSL by far, says his arrival in Mzansi, in 2006, happened by sheer coincidence.

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