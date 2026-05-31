Downs send a strong message after Leipzig win

Even without their eight key players who are in the Bafana Bafana camp for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, newly crowned CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns displayed class, flamboyance and dominance at an international level on Saturday night.

Beating Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig 3-1 in an exhibition match at the Lucas at Moripe Stadium, their compelling performance is a veiled message to the other teams in the Betway Premiership that Masandawana will come back smoking hot next season, especially after losing their league title to Orlando Pirates.

Thanks to a late brace from Brazilian talisman Brayan Leon and a stoppage-time goal from exciting prospect Bennet Mokoena, Sundowns lifted the Red Bull Diski Last Namba Namba trophy.

Miguel Cardoso’s ecstatic and animated celebration after the third goal by Mokoena was proof that something exciting could be brewing at Sundowns with youngsters in the mix.

Mokoena and the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations winning duo, Gomolemo Kekana and Thato Sibiya, raised their hands with stellar performances.

Star players Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Iqraam Rayners, Jayden Adams and Themba Zwane might have been absent but Masandawana looked dangerous against the competitive European side.

Orban lauds best team on continent

Leipzig defender Willi Orban congratulated the Brazilians on being crowned the African champions. “It was our first time facing an African team that is the best team on the continent.”

South African legend Sibusiso Zuma said: “Sundowns is the best representation of our football. Sundowns players show a lot of our moves, skills and identity. Even in Denmark during my playing days, they (Europeans) would ask me: ‘How are you guys able to do all these tricks?’”