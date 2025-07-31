Elvis Chipezeze’s sterling performance in Carling Knockout rewarded

Magesi FC goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze’s outstanding performance in the Carling Knockout Cup was rewarded when he was voted the competition’s Player of the Tournament during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards held this week.

Chipezeze’s accolades in the competition include winning four Man of the Match during the competition. This earned him R400, 000 for his effort, which saw Dikwena tsa Metse go on to lift the competition’s decorated trophy. Also a courtesy 2-1 victory over the league’s giants, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the final match played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Sadly, Magesi’s then head coach, Clinton Larsen, resigned from the club shortly after the match. Larsen announced his resignation live on television after that final match.

Thanks club, team for award

The Zimbabwean-born goalkeeper, 35, joined Magesi in 2022. He pipped teammate Edmore Chirambadare and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ingraam Rayners, scooping the award right under their nose.

“This is a good feeling for me to have received this award. And I would like to thank the club management for giving me the opportunity. And the rest of my teammates for the collective effort in this competition,” he said.

Man of the Match award

The former Zimbabwean side Chicken Inn FC goalkeeper first scooped Man of the Match against Orlando Pirates. This was followed by the match against TS Galaxy, and then Richards Bay. That was before he could cap his glorious performance in the final match against the Brazilians.

Chipezeze broke into professional football ranks in 2011 when he joined Gweru Pirates. There, he had a short spell before he could be signed by Chicken Inn FC, where he has a good six seasons. This was from 2012 to 2018. He landed on the South African shores when he joined Baroka FC in 2018, before moving to Magesi in 2022.

