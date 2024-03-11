Ex-Proteas stars take over U21 side 

The newly appointed coaching duo of Precious Mthembu and Phumza Maweni is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to qualify the national under-21 side for the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar.

Mthembu, a former Proteas midcourt star, was recently appointed the head coach of the national under-21 team following Netball South Africa’s decision to elevate Jenny van Dyk to head coach of the Spar Proteas.

Having worked with Van Dyk as well as Dr Elsje Jordaan as an assistant, Mthembu seemed like a natural successor and was handed the reins until the conclusion of the Netball World Youth Cup 2025.

In Maweni, Mthembu will enjoy the assistance of a former teammate, in Gibraltar next year.

Maweni, herself a Proteas legend, called time on an illustrious nine-year career as a professional player in December last year. The retired player from Cala, Eastern Cape, now intends to contribute to the sport from the sidelines, coaching the next generation of superstars.

The pair of Mthembu and Maweni have wasted little time getting stuck in, currently in camp with a squad of 12 players that is making last-minute preparations before the qualifiers.

“It was a tough decision choosing the final 12 players for the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Qualifiers Africa as the players we were assessing impressed at the previous camps,” said Mthembu.

“If we could, we would take them all. I am confident and comfortable with the players we have here now. We are planning to take on each team and understand that it won’t be an easy task, but our main aim is to secure our spot at the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar.”

Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa president, is convinced that they have made the right decision with the appointment of Mthembu and Maweni and look forward to plenty of success.

“She (Mthembu) has sat in that assistant coach chair with two good coaches, and we believe she has learned as much as she needed. She understands what lies ahead and has what it takes to take us forward, and she will be assisted by the legendary Phumza Maweni. The experience they both possess as international players will inspire the young ones with whom they are working,” Molokwane added.