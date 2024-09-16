Excitement over plans to revive school sport in Limpopo

The Limpopo Sport Confederation (LSC) has expressed delight following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to revive school sport in the province.

The MoU was signed between the provincial departments of education and sport, arts and culture.

The initiative comes at a time when school sport in the country is teetering on the brink of demise.

LSC president Ali Pole said the move is long overdue because most federations are struggling to develop athletes due to inactivity at the school level.

Pole said the direction the government should pursue in its bid to revitalise school sports is to strengthen its relationship with sport governing bodies.

Legends’ involvement encouraged

“This is the greatest move ever to revive school sport. There is no environment that is fertile for mass sport participation than school yards,” Pole said.

“Schools are the breeding grounds where talent can be unearthed and harnessed to university level.

“Many schools in the province have over the years produced talented players who ended up being national flagbearers during international events; however, that breed is unfortunately nearing extinction.”

Pole said the idea of resuscitating school sports can work, provided the government involves legends from respective sporting codes.

“Our province is blessed with many legends who can play fundamental roles in nurturing talent in their former schools. We should utilise their gifts in this regard.

“The government should also consider giving athletes scholarships like what most institutions in higher learning like Vaal University of Technology do by enticing students by offering them bursaries.”

Sustainable integrated plan

Jerry Maseko, the MEC for sport, arts and culture, said in the quest to revive school sport in the province, the provincial government decided to enter into a partnership that will deliver a sustainable integrated plan to provide school learners with an opportunity to take part in organised school sport programmes through an accessible and implementable school system.

“The school sport programme is developed to ensure that the optimal condition for a child’s participation in sport and recreation is one of the best investments in the province,” said Maseko.

“When the MoU was put in place, it was done so with the purpose of addressing the challenges that prevented the establishment of a well-coordinated and seamless school sports system.

“The development of young people in the country is aimed at ensuring that institutional structures are in place to implement and monitor the delivery of a school sports system.

“The opportunity will give access to learners across the province irrespective of their social standing and backgrounds.”

