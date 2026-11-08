From Soweto streets to the Youth Olympics: Botho Losaba chases skateboarding dream

As 17-year-old skater Botho Losaba prepares to represent South Africa at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, he hopes his journey will inspire other young people to believe in their potential.

His interest in skating began close to home in Soweto, where he watched local skateboarders practising near a free wi-fi zone, with social media videos fuelling his interest.

When his father, Butike Losaba, bought him his first skateboard, the teen’s life changed.

After many hours practising — and falling — the turning point came when he landed his first kickflip, a trick in which the board flips beneath the skater’s feet, a moment that made his progress feel real and gave him a reason to push further.

For Losaba, however, skateboarding is about more than learning tricks.

“When I skate, I feel happy and I feel free. I feel like myself,” he said.

His determination has developed under the guidance of his coach, Sharne Jacobs, who has worked with him for close to three years.

She has watched him grow from a young boy finding his way into an athlete with ambitions of going professional.

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“What stood out to me was how naturally he skates. He makes tricks look effortless and picks up new tricks very quickly,” Jacobs said.

His mother, Diane Modise, said Losaba had to also balance skateboarding with his Grade 10 studies.

Skateboarding has become much more than a sport for her reserved son. “Mama, if you only knew the relief, the peace that I get when I skate,” she recalls him telling her.

In March, Losaba travelled to Brazil for the WST Skateboarding World Championships in São Paulo, where he competed to gain ranking points towards qualification for the Youth Olympic Games. Dakar will be his second international competition. His ambitions extend beyond the competition.

“For the kids back home in Soweto, seeing someone from their own community reach a stage as big as the Youth Olympic Games shows them that this is possible for them too,” Jacobs said. — Bird Story Agency