Future is bright for Proteas women’s cricket after T20 World Cup in Dubai 

The impressive run at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup by the Proteas is proof enough that the future is bright for women’s cricket in the country and has without a doubt brought about the hope that a cricket World Cup trophy could be coming to South African shores sooner than expected.

The Proteas, along with Cricket South Africa, already have their sights set on the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup in India in September.

This is at the back of a recent T20 final heartbreak, where SA jumped their biggest-ever hurdle by beating and eliminating cricket giants Australia in the semis, only to lose to New Zealand in the final by 32 runs last week Sunday.

It was the second consecutive cricket World Cup final that the Proteas lost and the mental strength of the team when it comes to finals has been questioned, including that of the Proteas men, who have been labelled as ‘chockers’ when it comes to the finals of a world cup.

“I can’t put my finger on it, something that I don’t know happened out there [in the final].

“I was honestly very nervous -before the semi-final against Australia but against New -Zealand, I was calm and I guess maybe that could have been the reason why we didn’t win the final” Nonkululeko “Lefty” Mlaba said.

Be that as it may, the Proteas put out a spectacle in Dubai and showed the world that they are now a force to be reckoned with after reaching two consecutive finals.

Sunday World looks at some of the Proteas that blossomed at the T20 World Cup in Dubai:

Nonkululeko ‘Lefty’ Mlaba:

The in-form left-arm spin-bowler was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 12 scalps in six matches. She was three wickets behind New Zealand’s Melie Kerr, who took on 15 wickets.

Mlaba was one of the standout players throughout the tournament and was included in the team of the tournament alongside teammates Tazmin Brits and captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Anneke Bosch:

The win against Australia in the semi-final was by far the Proteas’ best performance in Dubai and star batter Anneke Bosch stole the show.

Bosch orchestrated Australia’s downfall in the semis by recording a career-best with an unbeaten 74 off 58 deliveries [eight fours, one six] and became the highest-scoring innings in the tournament.

Tazmin Brits:

Alongside her opening batting partner in crime and captain fantastic Wolvaardt, Brits was prolific with the bat throughout the tournament and made some big catches too.

Brits scored a total of 187 runs in six matches at the World Cup – second on the Most Runs table behind Wolvaardt.

Upon their return from the OR Tambo International Airport, the 33-year-old was evidently disappointed and said she would swap being included in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament for the ultimate prize.

Laura Wolvaardt:

Apart from being on the losing side in the final, Laura Wolvaardt could not have asked for a better T20 World Cup campaign. She topped the Most Runs leaderboard with 223 runs and an average of 44.6 runs per match.

She was also instrumental in the win against the Aussies, where she contributed 42 from 37 balls [three fours, one six] in her partnership with Boch.

The 25-year-old is one for the future and will be more than hungry to lead the Proteas to another Cricket World Cup in India next year.

