Gauteng sport department withdraws Soweto Marathon support

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (DSAC) has officially withdrawn its support for the Soweto Marathon, one of South Africa’s most iconic long-distance running events.

Sunday World understands that the decision was made last week after consultations with the Soweto Marathon Trust.

In a detailed letter, leaked to Sunday World and signed on Friday, October 10, the department cited “financial constraints” as the reason for withholding support.

Department cites budget constraints

“The department wishes to clarify its position regarding the 2025 edition of the race,” the letter reads in part. It was written by the acting head of department, Mpho Nawa.

“Due to current fiscal constraints, the department will unfortunately not be in a position to provide financial or logistical support for the 2025/26 edition of the African Bank Soweto Marathon.

“This decision follows a comprehensive internal review of available budgets and priorities for the financial year. This development does not reflect a lack of support or appreciation for the event or its stakeholders.

“The department fully recognises the marathon’s important role in promoting healthy lifestyles, social cohesion, and township economic activity,” said Nawa.

He said the decision was purely financial in nature. It is consistent with the cost-containment measures currently implemented across the government, he added.

Court ruling over ownership saga

“The department values all partners and organisers involved in the Soweto Marathon. And it appreciates their continued commitment to sustaining and growing the event. We remain open to exploring opportunities for collaboration in future financial cycles. Subject to the availability of resources and alignment with departmental priorities,” it said.

The announcement follows a Pretoria court ruling in favour of the Soweto Marathon Trust in its ongoing dispute with Soweto Marathon Pty (Ltd) and Soweto Marathon NPC.

The dispute centres on the control and management of the race. While the Trust claims ownership and the right to host the marathon, the newly formed NPC also asserts ownership.

Sunday World first reported the story last November. At the time, one of the founders and trustees, Thulani Sibisi, accused the new company of hijacking the race.

“As a trust, we are concerned because this new company is using all rights of the trust to host this race. Yet it was fraudulently opened.

“No government monies, no monies must be deposited in this fraudulent account from any sponsors. If it’s done, it shouldn’t be accountable to Soweto Marathon Trust. But these directors will be responsible for it,” Sibisi said.

Trust welcomes decision, but organisers keep mum

The Trust’s spokesperson, Sadiki Ishe, welcomed the department’s decision.

“We fully support the position taken by the department. The Trust held a meeting with the department last Monday, during which this decision was shared with us. And we approved it. We are still making efforts to meet with African Bank, which has been avoiding engagement with the SMT. But we will continue to apply pressure,” said Sadiki.

Jabu Mbuli, spokesperson for Soweto Marathon NPC, had not responded at the time of publishing. The latter is the one responsible for the newly launched race, sponsored by African Bank, and due to take place next month.

