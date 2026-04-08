Gayton McKenzie blows lid on R700K joyride for SA superfan Mama Joy

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture had spent R700 000 to take well-known soccer fan Joy Chauke, fondly known as Mama Joy, to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This was revealed by Minister Gayton McKenzie on Wednesday.

The disclosure comes after Chauke reportedly demanded to be sent on an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2026 Soccer World Cup.

‘Not anymore’

However, McKenzie made it clear that such requests would no longer be entertained, stating that there would be no further funding allocated to superfans.

According to the minister, previous international trips undertaken by Chauke were not funded by the president, as has been suggested in some platforms, but were instead covered by the department.

He highlighted that from his investigation, records indicate that multiple trips prior to his tenure were financed through departmental funds.

Excessive spending

McKenzie also revealed that Chauke’s trip to France alone cost approximately R700,000, underscoring what he described as excessive spending on non-essential travel.

He expressed hope that the clarification would put the matter to rest, reiterating that the department would be tightening its spending priorities going forward.

Recently, Chauke publicly appealed for assistance to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, only to be firmly turned down by McKenzie.

She took her appeal to social media platform X and tagged Gianni Infantino as she celebrated Bafana Bafana’s qualification, while simultaneously asking for help to attend the global showpiece.

“I would like to be there… I am asking any help from anyone to help me attend World Cup 2026,” she wrote.

But her plea was quickly met with a blunt and at times controversial response from McKenzie, who doubled down on the government’s position in a series of posts.

In one response, he suggested that Mama Joy’s partner should fund her trip, saying: “We got you a husband, my sister, let him pay for the love of his life… the Euro is very strong… let him pay, Sista Joy.”

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READ MORE: Mama Joy’s World Cup dream hits funding snag

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