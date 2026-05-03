Sports

Gayton Mckenzie reads the riot act over derby crowd control fiasco

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 28: Fans during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After last week’s chaotic Soweto derby, Minister of Sports, Arts Gayton McKenzie has requested a full post-event report through the relevant structures, including the event safety and security planning committee, to establish exactly what happened, what worked, and where the gaps were.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • After last week’s chaotic Soweto derby, Minister of Sports, Arts Gayton McKenzie has requested a full post-event report through the relevant structures, including the event safety and security planning committee, to establish exactly what happened, what worked, and where the gaps were.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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