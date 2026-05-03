Gayton Mckenzie reads the riot act over derby crowd control fiasco

After last week’s chaotic Soweto derby, Minister of Sports, Arts Gayton McKenzie has requested a full post-event report through the relevant structures, including the event safety and security planning committee, to establish exactly what happened, what worked, and where the gaps were.

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