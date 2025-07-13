Gayton McKenzie says Modise too broke to bring back Bloemfontein Celtic 

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has hit back at Free State businessman Eddie Modise, who accused him of abusing his power, saying that he did not have the money to bring back Bloemfontein Celtic to the people in the province, and that he was merely giving them a false hope.

McKenzie and his consortium, headed by his son Calvin Le John, last week purchased the status of SuperSport United and changed its name to Siwelele Football Club. Modise then lashed out, claiming that he owned 100% the naming rights of Bloemfontein Celtic, of which Siwelele and Phunya Sele Sele are part and parcel of.

“My brother, please check with CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) regarding the allegation that he made that I used my influence with them. Also, check with him if he made an offer for Royal AM and didn’t come up with the money. The guy is broke. We have registered our trademark, and there was no problem at CIPC.

“A price was on the table for Royal AM, about R45-million and he could not raise the amount. He was giving people in the province a false hope that he was bringing back Bloemfontein Celtic to the PSL – and that is not happening anytime soon.

“I have met liars in jail, but this guy is the biggest liar. I’m just happy that there is a team in Free State. Limpopo has three teams in the Premier League, he should buy a team, and Free State can also have three teams. I deny all his lies.”

Even though McKenzie did not say it, those in his camp said that Modise wanted to come on board as a shareholder or board member, having

only contributed the R5-million he paid for the Bloemfontein Celtic naming rights, while the minister’s consortium spent a whopping R50-million.

The new club entity (Siwelele), pending approval by the PSL executive committee, will remain in Johannesburg and continue to train at Megawatt Park. They will play their matches in Bloemfontein and Gauteng and also honour their agreement with the Polokwane Municipality to play some of their home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo province.

Insiders have revealed that SuperSport United’s former boss, Stan Matthews will remain on as CEO.

The club will also honour the contracts of employees, according to the rules of acquiring a PSL club franchise.

Siwelele chairman Le John said, “As Siwelele FC, we are privileged to have been given the responsibility of continuing with a rich winning tradition in the PSL. SuperSport and the MultiChoice Group laid an incredible 30-year platform that we wish to build upon.”

Modise acquired the naming rights (Bloemfontein Celtic) from Max Tshabalala, the former Celtic owner, who sold the status of the club to Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. She later renamed the club Royal AM.

However, this has created a sense of chaos in the soccer-mad city of Bloemfontein. The club’s passionate fans say that they do not know which is the real Phunya Sele Sele.

“Time will tell, but for now, I am consulting with my legal team and the supporters about the way forward,” Modise said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content