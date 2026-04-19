Gomora United boss ‘owes players, staff bonuses’

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Gomora United head honcho Joe Seanego is being accused of owing his players and staff salaries and bonuses from last season.

Seanego is said to have promised his players bonuses from the R1.25-million they received from the South African Football Association (Safa) for winning the ABC Motsepe League National Playoffs last season.

“The chairman owes us bonuses from last season after we won the ABC Motsepe League. He was busy going all over the media, promising that a portion of that money would come to us players and staff.

“Until today, he has not honoured his word,” one of the players at the club, who did not want their identity to be revealed out of fear for victimisation told Sunday World.

“You won’t believe that since the team started life in the NFD, none of the players have been paid their salaries in full, some not even half.

“The only commendable thing that he did was buy a team bus. Besides that, he has not done anything to benefit or take care of his employees.”

The team includes players such as Sphamandla Gumede, Lesego Manganyi, U20 Afcon winner Sifiso Timba (on loan from Kaizer Chiefs), and the well-travelled, highly experienced former Orlando Pirates duo Rooi Mahamutsa and Justice Chabalala.

The matter has since been reported to the league and the South African Players Union (Safpu).

“We are aware of the ongoing payment challenges at Gomora and have, for some time, engaged both the club’s leadership and the players on these matters,” said Safpu president Thulani Hlatshwayo.

“While the club has held internal discussions during difficult periods, players have consistently raised concerns about the lack of meaningful consultation when financial shortfalls arise. Safpu stands ready to act without fear or hesitation.”

Said Seanego: “As far as I am concerned, I fulfilled my promise and paid the players the bonuses I had promised for promoting the team. Yes, things are not going well financially, but what is being said about me is total rubbish.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content