Govt takes over Soweto Marathon, wants organisers banned & jailed

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department are stepping into the fracas and will take over the sinking Soweto Marathon and press criminal charges against the organisers who have disappeared with the runners’ prize money.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper