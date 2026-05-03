Sports

Govt takes over Soweto Marathon, wants organisers banned & jailed

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 06: 21 km and 10 km runners merge at the Soweto Highway towards FNB stadium during the 2022 Soweto Marathon on November 06, 2022 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Papi Morake/Gallo Images)

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department are stepping into the fracas and will take over the sinking Soweto Marathon and press criminal charges against the organisers who have disappeared with the runners’ prize money.

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  • Minister Gayton McKenzie and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture are intervening in the troubled Soweto Marathon.
  • The marathon organisers have disappeared with the runners’ prize money.
  • The event is described as "sinking," indicating significant organizational and financial issues.
  • The Minister's department plans to take over management of the Soweto Marathon.
  • Criminal charges will be pressed against the organisers responsible for the prize money disappearance.
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