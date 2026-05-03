Govt takes over Soweto Marathon, wants organisers banned & jailed

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his department are stepping into the fracas and will take over the sinking Soweto Marathon and press criminal charges against the organisers who have disappeared with the runners’ prize money.
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- Minister Gayton McKenzie and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture are intervening in the troubled Soweto Marathon.
- The marathon organisers have disappeared with the runners’ prize money.
- The event is described as "sinking," indicating significant organizational and financial issues.
- The Minister's department plans to take over management of the Soweto Marathon.
- Criminal charges will be pressed against the organisers responsible for the prize money disappearance.