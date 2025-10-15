I am the happiest minister of sports in the World – Gayton McKenzie

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says he is the happiest minister of sport after Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana became one of nine African teams that sealed a spot in the global showpiece that will be co-hosted in Canada, Mexico and the US next year in June. Coach Hugo Broos’ men booked their spot in the World Cup in style when they walloped Rwanda 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Orlando Pirates trio Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa were all on the scoresheet and helped Bafana qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 23 years.

Immediately after the final whistle, McKenzie, like many other officials and proud South Africans, stormed onto the pitch and celebrated with the players, coaching staff, and some fans who invaded the pitch.

“I never lost hope in this team, and I am not only saying this because we won, but go to my social media, and people will see that I have always spoken about this team because they have heart,” McKenzie said.

Left everything on the pitch

“Bafana Bafana left everything on the pitch. From the coach, the technical team, and the players, so I want to say well done to them because they lifted the spirits of South Africans.

“We are very happy; we are very ecstatic and over the moon. I don’t know how many ministers of sports are there in the world, but I am the happiest one today because we are going to America for the World Cup.”

Bafana topped their group with 18 points, while Nigeria’s impressive 4-0 win over Benin in Uyo was enough to put them through the playoff spots.

Now Broos and his side will turn their focus on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco in December, and McKenzie said he is confident Bafana will win the continental competition.

“This team is going to win the AFCON … we will win the Afcon. We are not going there to add numbers but to compete.

“So, South Africans must start saving money for tickets because we are going to the Afcon to win it,” he added

