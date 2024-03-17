Irvin Khoza set to bow out as PSL chairman, sponsors start to panic

In a move that’s likely to send the SA football fraternity into a state of shock, long-serving Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza has allegedly hinted he would step down and that he will not be standing for the chairmanship in the PSL elections in November this year.

According to well-placed informers, Khoza now wants to pass on the baton and believes that the time for him to rest and take a back seat has arrived.

Khoza, who wields unbelievable power and commands a lot of respect, has been at the helm since 2003, when he was elected for his first term.

He has been the alpha and omega of the league, which has become one of the best on the African continent.

Besides turning the league into one of the most profitable entities in the country, he is a popular and influential figure in the SA football fraternity.

By virtue of his chairmanship of the league, he is also serving in the Safa structures as vice-president.

Khoza turned 76 in January, and he is no longer the young man he used to be when he first took the driving seat 21 years ago. He is of the opinion that he cannot do it forever and that after five terms in charge, it is time for him to vacate one of the hottest seats in the country.

In 2007, he was at the forefront of the negotiations that resulted in the PSL signing an earth shattering R1,6-billion broadcast deal with pay channel SuperSport, the first of its kind in the country. The SABC had been the rights holders, but they were kicked to the curb in a new multi-billion deal that revolutionised SA football. The current PSL deal with SuperSport has been now augmented to a whopping R2.2-billion.

The prospect of Khoza’s imminent departure, according to well-placed insiders, has sparked panic among sponsors, investors and broadcast partners.

There is also a concern regarding a succession plan should the “Iron Duke” confirm he will pass on the baton. They are also concerned whether there’s any succession plan. Besides Khoza and Kaizer Motaung, who heads the finance committee, there is no great deal of capable individuals who can take the PSL to the next

level; this is a cause for concern.

Another Sunday World informer revealed that Khoza’s family was putting him under a lot of pressure not to continue.

“His kids now want him to take a back seat because he has done what he needed to do; he renewed all contracts.

“Investors do not like uncertainty. So, if you were to ask sponsors, they would say that they prefer him; dealing with a known person.

“He is so strict about delivery and value back to sponsors. He has never been one to call himself an old man, but in the last six months he has started to call himself that. He never refers to his age; he talks about it lately,” said the informant.

“There was no club that felt prejudiced by him during his time as chairman. Being chairman was like protecting his child; it was something he built.

“They will have to appeal to him to stay on. It’s always the executive committee that wants him to stay and force him to always reconsider.

“He is guiding his sons (Nkosana and Mpumi) at Orlando Pirates. His chairmanship of the league took away a lot of focus from Pirates. Pirates could be dominating and could be far as a club, but the chairman sacrificed that so that the league could thrive,” he added.

For this current term, which started in November 2020, Khoza was nominated unopposed, and a new executive committee was elected. Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs), Mato Madlala (Golden Arrows), Stan Matthews (SuperSport United), David Thidiela (Black Leopards), Rejoice Simelane (Mamelodi Sundowns) were all re-elected while John Comitis (Cape Town City) and Rob Benadie (Stellenbosch FC) were roped in.

Those who were not elected were Siviwe Mpengesi (Chippa United), Lawrence Mulaudzi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Rantsi Mokoena.

Khoza and PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached to shed more light on the matter.

